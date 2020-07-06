China withdraws troops, tents in Galwan Valley

India and China on Monday began the process of troop disengagement at the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh that witnessed a tense standoff between Indian and Chinese troops for the last two months.

"The process of disengagement has commenced in Galwan. Structures in the area of Patrol Point 14 have been removed," Army sources confirmed to DH.

This is the first sign of withdrawal of the troops by the Indian and People's Liberation Army, which comes following three rounds of meetings between senior military commanders from both sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Ladakh last week where he asserted that the era of expansionism was over while interacting with the soldiers.

For more than two months, the troops from India and China are locked in a tense face-off at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh including Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Depsang Bulge.

The face-off led to a violent clash on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers including their commanding officer and a significant number of Chinese troops were killed.

The two sides discussed the disengagement plans three times. Today's admission marks the first major progress from the last round of discussions.