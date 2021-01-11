Chinese soldier who was apprehended by Army handed back

Chinese soldier who was apprehended in Ladakh handed back

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2021, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 11:59 ist
An investigation was conducted into the circumstances under which the soldier crossed the LAC and transgressed into the territory of India. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chinese PLA soldier who was apprehended on January 8 was handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 am today, reports ANI quoting the Indian Army. 

The Indian Army on Friday had apprehended a Chinese soldier on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh after he transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two nations in the western sector.

An investigation was conducted into the circumstances under which the soldier crossed the LAC and transgressed into the territory of India. 

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Indian Army
Ladakh
LAC

What's Brewing

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

 