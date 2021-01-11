Chinese soldier who was apprehended in Ladakh handed back

The Chinese PLA soldier who was apprehended on January 8 was handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 am today, reports ANI quoting the Indian Army.

The Indian Army on Friday had apprehended a Chinese soldier on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh after he transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto boundary between the two nations in the western sector.

An investigation was conducted into the circumstances under which the soldier crossed the LAC and transgressed into the territory of India.

