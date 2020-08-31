Chinese troops never cross LAC at Indian border

Chinese troops never cross the line of actual control at Indian border, says China foreign ministry

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 31 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 16:05 ist
Image shows road construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector, the border between India and China. Credit: AFP Photo

Chinese border troops "never cross the line of actual control", the Chinese foreign ministry said, as fresh conflict reignited between Chinese and Indian troops at the border of both countries.

Both sides are in communication regarding the situation on the ground, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Monday.

The Indian army said in a statement on Monday that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Line of Actual Control
India-China relations

