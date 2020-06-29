CJI Bobde takes Twitter by storm as photo on a Harley Davidson goes viral

Netizens react to CJI Bobde's photo on a Harley

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 13:53 ist
CJI Bobde took twitter by storm when a picture of him on a Harley Davidson went viral. Credit: Twitter/ @barandbench

Sharad Arvind Bobde, the 47th and the current Chief Justice of India, was spotted in Nagpur riding a Harley Davidson. The picture of him on the bike went viral on social media. However, the CJI was spotted in the image without a mask.

In an interview with the press, right before his appointment as the Chief Justice, Bobde had expressed his love for bikes. He said, "I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet."
In 2019, he reportedly fell off a Harley Davidson.

He was pictured sitting on a 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' Harley Davidson. However, multiple media reports claimed he only "sat" on the bike and the bike did not belong to him.

According to an India Today report, the high-end bike is registered in the name of Rohit Sonbaji Musale, son of Sonba Musale, a BJP leader from Nagpur.

The Chief Justice, who was key to several landmark judgements in India, such as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and the judgement that suspended the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, has been hearing cases virtually amidst the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown. He recently headed the bench that stayed Puri's Jagannath Yatra, saying "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on, as such a huge gathering can't take place during the pandemic." The order was, however, modified and the Yatra allowed later by the Supreme Court.

The picture created a storm on social media with Twitterverse hailing the CJI for his cool quotient. Many, however, questioned why the CJI wasn't wearing a mask or helmet.

