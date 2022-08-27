CJI-designate promises transparency in SC case listing

CJI-designate U U Lalit promises transparency in SC case listing, Constitution bench around the year

Justice Lalit announced his vision at the farewell function of Chief Justice N V Ramana organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 00:57 ist
CJI-designate Justice U U Lalit (left) and outgoing CJI N V Ramana (right). Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Justice of India-designate justice U U Lalit on Friday announced his intention to make the listing of cases in the Supreme Court transparent, put in place a clear regime for mentioning urgent matters before respective benches, and ensure one Constitution bench functioning throughout the year.

While speaking at the farewell function of Chief Justice N V Ramana organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Lalit said he intended to introduce three reforms during his tenure as the next CJI.

Read | I'm sorry: CJI N V Ramana apologises for not paying requisite attention to listing of cases issue

On the listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are especially referred to three-judge benches, he said, “I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity. The best way to do it is having a larger bench so that issues get clarified immediately.”

Justice Lalit further said he wanted people to be well aware of the contours of peculiar legal positions.

