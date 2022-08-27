CJI-designate U U Lalit promises transparency in SC case listing, Constitution bench around the year

Chief Justice of India-designate justice U U Lalit on Friday announced his intention to make the listing of cases in the Supreme Court transparent, put in place a clear regime for mentioning urgent matters before respective benches, and ensure one Constitution bench functioning throughout the year.

While speaking at the farewell function of Chief Justice N V Ramana organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Lalit said he intended to introduce three reforms during his tenure as the next CJI.

On the listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are especially referred to three-judge benches, he said, “I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity. The best way to do it is having a larger bench so that issues get clarified immediately.”

Justice Lalit further said he wanted people to be well aware of the contours of peculiar legal positions.