CJI expresses concern over dwindling numbers of legal professionals in legislative bodies

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday expressed concern over dwindling numbers of legal professionals in legislative bodies, saying in the early days of Parliament, the House was dominated by legal professionals, resulting into "outstanding Constitution and flawless laws".

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the SC Bar Association in honour of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, he said legal education, practice and acquaintance with the justice system exposes one to many social realities and provides a deeper understanding of the rule of law and equity.

"On every possible occasion, I keep mentioning about the great contribution made by our legal community in our freedom struggle and in framing of the Constitution. In the constituent assembly and in the early days of our Parliament, the House was dominated by legal professionals. As a result, we got outstanding Constitution and flawless laws," he said.

"Nowadays, the number of lawyers has dwindled and that space is taken by others. I do not want to comment any further," he added.

Congratulating Dhankhar, the son of a farmer and a senior advocate, on assuming the office of Vice President, the CJI said with his experience and guidance, he hoped and believed that the quality of laws would certainly improve.

"It gives us immense joy that someone from the legal fraternity has reached such a position. Despite being a first generation legal professional, Dhankhar achieved great heights in the field. He made a prominent name for himself and made his presence felt in the court room," he said.

Justice Ramana pointed out Dhankhar is known to have a proactive approach, be it as a lawyer, as an elected representative, as a minister or as a Governor till recently.

"Unlike the offices he held so far, the high office of Vice-President comes with far greater responsibilities. During his tenure, Dhankhar will have the unique and challenging opportunity to ensure smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha as its ex-officio Chairman. This calls for harmonising the interests of all sides of the House," he said.

The CJI said he is confident that with his rich court craft and exposure in diverse fields, Dhankhar will definitely manage to take along all sections of the House.

"His past experience as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990s would greatly contribute during his new stint as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Very soon I am going to retire, and I hope to watch on television, quality debates in Rajya Sabha being presided over by Dhankhar," he said.

The CJI is set to demit office on August 26.