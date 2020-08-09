Claims on Disha Salian's body found naked false: DCP

The Mumbai Police on Sunday vehemently denied media reports that the body of Disha Salian, the ex-manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found naked.

On Sunday, some TV channels reported that the body of Disha Salian was found “naked” when it came for post-mortem.“This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked is false,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone XI) Vishal Thakur.

He said that after the incident, police had immediately rushed to the spot and also did a ‘panchnama’ of the body in the presence of her parents there.

On 8-9 June midnight, Disha (28), died after falling from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. Disha, a resident of Dadar, had gone to party at the house of Rohan Rai, a TV actor.

The Malvani police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. Disha's death has been linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput – and several people have demanded that both the cases be clubbed. Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has claimed that Disha was raped and murdered - days before Sushant Singh Rajput was killed.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was linked to the death of Disha Salian, had categorically said that he never knew Disha – and an actor is writing “blind posts” on Facebook which are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said some politicians were attempting to link the two separate incidents for their political gains.“

A BJP leader has alleged that Disha Salian was raped and murdered by throwing her body down building… This is most insensitive towards her grieving family members,” Raut said. Disha’s parents Satish and Vasanti Salian had ruled out any foul play.

“All theories and stories are fake and just rumours. I lost my only child but now all these media people social media people will murder us. Therefore I request to stop all this. I request the Supreme Court to stop all this, we are badly suffering because of this. Now we don't have any strength to listen to all these fake news against our daughter,” they told a TV channel last week.