CM Manik Saha vows to 'gift' two Tripura seats to PM Modi in Lok Sabha polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that the state BJP is determined to "gift two lotuses" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies - West and East Tripura constituencies - which are being held by the ruling party.
“On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, I have addressed party leaders and workers of various levels in a workshop on the booth empowerment campaign in the presence of BJP national secretary Asha Lakra,” Saha said in a Facebook post.
“We are determined to gift two lotuses from Tripura to honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji by strengthening the organisation up to the booth level in the next Lok Sabha elections,” the chief minister said.
Also Read | India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi
He expressed hope that the party workers will play a big role in strengthening the organisation in order to achieve the goal of winning both the Lok Sabha seats.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped the party in the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura in all possible ways. Now is the time to gift him two Lok Sabha seats of the state,” Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said at the workshop.
Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, MP Biplab Kumar Deb and other senior leaders were present at the event.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art
Sound check
Chetan: Charges against me unfounded
Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea
How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup