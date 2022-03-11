Co-pilot killed as Army chopper crashes in J&K

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army chopper crashes near LoC in Kashmir

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 11 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 19:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, killing the co-pilot and critically injuring the pilot, officials said.

The helicopter, on a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post, lost contact at Gujran, Baraub area of Tulail, 200 kms from here, they said. A search operation was immediately launched by the Army and rescue helicopters were pressed into the service.

The wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in the snow-bound Gujran Nallah, while the pilot and his co-pilot, who was injured in the crash, were immediately evacuated to the Command Hospital, Udhampur, officials said.

However, co-pilot, Major Sankalp Yadav died of his injuries at the hospital while the injured pilot is critical, they said and added the slain Major was commissioned in 2015 and was a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Last year in September, two pilots were killed in a similar accident after an Army helicopter landed on the hills of Shiv Dhara near Patnitop in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

The Cheetah helicopter is a high-performance chopper designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions. The five-seater Cheetah helicopter holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of helicopters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Indian Army
India News
Chopper crash
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

 