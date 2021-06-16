Co-WIN registration for Covid-19 vaccine not mandatory, clarifies Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that pre-registration of Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory and anyone above 18 years of age can ‘walk in’ to get their vaccination.

In a press release published by the Press Information Bureau, it mentioned that the registration through Common Service Centers (CSCs) on Co-WIN is "just one of the many modes of registration of your Covid-19 vaccination".

"Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination centre where the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as 'walk-ins'," the government said.

It also stated, “The facilitators such as health workers, or ASHAs, also mobilize beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centres.” In case one needs further assistance, they can contact helpline number 1075.

The move will enable equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in rural areas where people don’t have smartphones or internet connectivity.

Out of the 28.36 crore people registered on Co-WIN for vaccination until June 13, 16.45 crore registered on-site mode. "Out of the total 69,995 vaccination centres so far classified by states on Co-WIN as rural or urban, 49,883 vaccination centres, i.e. 71 per cent, are located in rural areas," the ministry added.

The vaccination per million population in tribal districts of the country is higher than the national average. It also mentions that out of 176 tribal districts, 128 have good vaccination coverage.