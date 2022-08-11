Comedian Raju Srivastava on ventilator after heart attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS after a heart attack on Wednesday, is on ventilator at AIIMS Delhi and responding to treatment, news agency ANI reported.

He is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU), said hospital sources.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am.

"Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He has appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.

(With inputs from PTI)