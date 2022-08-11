Raju Srivastava on ventilator after heart attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava on ventilator after heart attack

He is currently in the coronary care unit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2022, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 08:46 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ashokepandit

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS after a heart attack on Wednesday, is on ventilator at AIIMS Delhi and responding to treatment, news agency ANI reported.

He is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU), said hospital sources.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am.

"Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He has appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIIMS
India News

What's Brewing

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace

Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace

Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings

Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings

 