Complete ban on selling, bursting firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30

Bursting firecrackers banned in Delhi-NCR till Nov 30

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 09 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 11:12 ist
It has further said that in cities/towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers would be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30, according to PTI. 

It has further said that in cities/towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers would be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers will be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve as may be specified by the state. 

The tribunal has also directed all states/UTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of Covid-19. 

More to follow...

