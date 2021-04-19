Complete lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight to April 26 morning

The Delhi government on Monday said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the national capital for six days from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am on April 26.
"Delhi is facing the fourth wave of Covid-19. Delhi's health system has reached its limits. I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits," Kejriwal said in a video conference.
"Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," he said. Delhi has been reporting nearly 25,000 Covid-19 cases for 3-4 days, if we don't take measures now, a big tragedy may take place.
Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly, he said.
He also urgent migrant workers to stay put in Delhi and not leave for their home town.
