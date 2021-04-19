Covid-19: Six-day lockdown in Delhi starting tonight

Complete lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight to April 26 morning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 12:49 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

The Delhi government on Monday said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the national capital for six days from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am on April 26.

"Delhi is facing the fourth wave of Covid-19. Delhi's health system has reached its limits. I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits," Kejriwal said in a video conference.

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/zAECIEcZ53

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

"Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," he said. Delhi has been reporting nearly 25,000 Covid-19 cases for 3-4 days, if we don't take measures now, a big tragedy may take place.

Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly, he said.

He also urgent migrant workers to stay put in Delhi and not leave for their home town.

Delhi
Coronavirus lockdown
Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19

