Concerned ministry to share information on chopper crash at appropriate time: Govt

Govt to share chopper crash info at 'appropriate' time

There is no immediate information on the condition of CDS Bipin Rawat

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 16:44 ist
Rescue officals at the spot where an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. Credit: PTI Photo

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time.

“The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time,” Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said.

There was no immediate information on the condition of Rawat.

IAF
Bipin Rawat
India News
Tamil Nadu

