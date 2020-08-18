Condition of law and order in UP is very poor: Mayawati attacks state govt

Condition of law and order in UP is very poor: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the state government over the law and order situation, saying the public does not see any difference in the style of working of the BJP government and the SP government in the past.

She also termed the crime committed on different sections of the society especially the Dalits as "shameful".

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Murders, rapes and harassment of different sections of the society especially Dalits have proved to be shameful for humanity. The condition of law and order in the state is very poor. The government must pay attention."

"It is clear from these heinous incidents that the public does not see any difference in the style of working of the BJP government and the SP government. During the reign of Congress government, FIR of aggrieved persons were not even registered. The media was not very active then as it is now," she added.

