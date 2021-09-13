Condolences pour in for Oscar Fernandes

Condolences poured in from various quarters after the demise of Rajya Sabha member and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes on Monday. As the news of his demise spread, a large number of Congress leaders visited the hospital.

"A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship and guidance," the INC tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and expressed, "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Condoling the death, Rahul Gandhi in his Tweet said, “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions.”

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Heartfelt condolences to Oscar Ji's family. You are in our hearts and prayers. He was one of the finest, most loyal soldiers of the Congress party, we will all miss him immensely.”

Congress' general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter and said that Oscar Fernandes was a "guide, mentor, organizational builder who connected to the Congress workers and they loved him in return". "A “banyan tree” of the Congress Party has fallen. There will perhaps never be anyone like him. Our heartfelt homage to an eternal Congressman!," Surjewala said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his tweet said that the demise of Oscar Fernandes has saddened him and he prays to God to help the family members bear the loss.

ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಸದಸ್ಯರು, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ಫರ್ನಾಂಡಿಸ್ ರವರು ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ನನಗೆ ಬಹಳ ದುಃಖ ಉಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar in a tweet said, “My deepest condolences to friends n family of Shri Oscar Fernandes on his passing #RIP #Omshanthi.”

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the senior Congress leader. In his tweet, he said, “Serving the country and the party in various roles, Sri Fernandes will always be warmly remembered for his untiring dedication and vision.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Senior Congress leader Sri Oscar Fernandes.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Shocked by the demise of senior leader & former minister #OscarFernandes. My condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace.”

As a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member, Oscar Fernandes has contributed to the growth of his constituency. An ardent lover of yoga, Oscar Fernandes had raised the issue of gaumutra in the Parliament. He had a close affinity with Pejawar mutt and other Ashta Mutts in Udupi and was actively taking part in various programmes of the mutt, said Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji.

Dakshina Kannada DCC has condoled the death of the veteran Congress leader who had served as Union minister and AICC general secretary.

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Bharath Shetty and others, CPI Dakshina Kannada and Udupi committee have condoled the death of Oscar Fernandes.

Condoling the death of Oscar Fernandes, Mangalore Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said that he played a pivotal role in Mangaluru and he helped the coastal people during his political tenure irrespective of caste, creed, and colour. “We miss Oscar Fernandes, a good soul of our community who served for the country representing the Mangalorean community", said the Bishop.

