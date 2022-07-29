Athletes will give their best: PM wishes CWG contingent

Confident athletes will give their best: PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for CWG

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 00:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence their stupendous performances will keep inspiring the people of the country.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

"Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham," Modi tweeted. 

"I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances," the prime minister said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Commonwealth Games
England
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 