Cong MP demands central grants to Kidwai institute at Bengaluru

Congress Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide a special grant to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at Bengaluru for establishing a Proton Therapy Facility to treat cancer patients.

The institute treats about 4.5 lakh cancer patients every year and more than 20% of these patients are from outside Karnataka. A large number of patients belong to very poor socio-economic strata and come from far off places, he said in Rajya Sabha during zero hour.

"To meet the requirements of poor cancer patients, the institute needs to be upgraded. The Proton Therapy Facility which will benefit the ailing cancer patients is much needed in this centre. To establish a full-fledged facility, the institute needs Rs 550 crore. For which the central government can consider giving special grants to the institute," he said.

