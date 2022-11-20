Congress cautions Karnataka leaders against remarks on reservation ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

Congress top brass has told Karnataka leaders to be cautious of commenting on reservation demand by different communities, including Panchamasali Lingayat, ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Party leaders in Delhi asked the state leaders to stick to intensifying their charge against the ruling BJP on issues like corruption, the 40 per cent commission allegation, recruitment scandal, handling of floods and the failure of administration.

“We have told state leaders that they can take credit for the state government’s recent decision of enhancing the reservation of the SC and ST, but they should be very cautious on commenting on reservation demand of different communities, including Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Kurubas,” said Congress leader told DH.

Congress strongly believes that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s decision to grant a separate religion tag to the Lingayat community in March 2018 was one of the reasons for its defeat. “This time the party doesn't want to repeat its mistake by raking up sensitive issues like reservation,” said the leader.

On its leaders Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Hungund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar participating in rallies of the Panchamasali community pressing reservation demand, the leader said, “We have no problems if local leaders participated in such events. But senior leaders should avoid talking side on the issues.”

The BJP government headed by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai recently issued an ordinance to increase the quota for SCs and STs in the state. After this, several other communities have intensified their demand for quota.

Panchamasali Lingayat, which comes under Category 3B with a 5 per cent quota at present, are demanding to be included in category 2A, where they will get a share in the 15 per cent quota. Vokkaligas are demanding to increase the reservation to 12 per cent from the current 4 per cent. Kurubas, who are currently OBCs, have been demanding inclusion in the ST category.

When asked about the party’s stand on Panchamasali and other communities' demands, Congress General Secretary in-charge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said, “Let the committee headed by Justice Subash Adi submit its report and the government take decisions on the issue. We don’t want to comment on the issue now.” Former CM Siddaramaiah also awaited the government's decision before revealing the party's stand.

In March 2021, the BJP government in the state formed a panel under former High Court judge Subhash B Adi to examine all reservation demands that would bring about changes in Karnataka’s reservation matrix. The panel is yet to submit its report to the government.