Congress means instability, corruption: PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns at the Congress in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh saying that the party has now become synonymous with corruption, scams and instability.

"In my experience, Congress means guarantee of instability, corruption and scams," he said while addressing a rally in Kangra.

He added that the Congress can never give a stable government to Himachal Pradesh. "The Congress has only two states left, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, no news of development comes from these two states," he said.

Urging the people of Himachal Pradesh to keep Congress out of power, PM Modi said: "This time the people of Uttarakhand also changed the old tradition and made the BJP win. In Uttar Pradesh too, it has happened after 40 years when a party won again and came to government for the second time in a row with an absolute majority. In Manipur also, the BJP government has come again. Today Himachal needs a stable and strong government. When Himachal Pradesh will have a strong government and double-engine power, it will also overcome all the challenges and achieve new heights."

