Congress needles govt over purported video of Galwan released by Chinese media

Congress needles govt over purported video of Galwan

A purported video of Chinese soldiers celebrating the New Year at a location near the Galwan valley was released by Chinese media

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 00:56 ist
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Monday continued its tirade against the Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions, alleging it had compromised national security.

The comments came a day after a purported video of Chinese soldiers celebrating the New Year at a location near the Galwan valley region was released by the Chinese state-affiliated media.

People familiar with the developments, however, claimed that the video is from an area on the Chinese side of the LAC near the Galwan valley region.

"Mr Prime Minister, the entire country and the world want to know as to how the Chinese unfurled the Chinese flag in Galwan Valley and wrote in the Chinese language that they will not give an inch of land back," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters

"Why is the Prime Minister quiet and silent? Why is the Defence Minister not uttering a word? It is a bounden duty of our government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to ensure that Chinese transgression into India's territories is defeated decisively," he said.

He said it is the constitutional, moral, legal and ethical duty to do so and the prime minister "should not be scared" of China.

Also read: China building bridge over Pangong Tso to counter India's attempts to gain strategic edge

"Please, show red eyes to China. Please, look into their eyes and ensure that the Chinese transgression is decisively defeated. Please show to the world that India cannot only defend itself, we can throw out those who dare to occupy our territory, that is 'Raj Dharma'," Surjewala said.

"With a sense of responsibility, I must say today that the Modi Government has compromised national security... I must say that we have a weak-kneed Prime Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged.

The Congress leader also cited incidents of China allegedly transgressing into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

