Congress protests against rising inflation, fuel prices in Jaipur

Congress protests against rising fuel prices in Jaipur

Hundreds of Congress members led by PCC chief Govind Sigh Dotasra took out the march from the party headquarters to Shahid Smarak where a dharna was held

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 17 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 15:10 ist
Congress Party activists take out a march as they protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling Congress on Saturday took out a protest march against inflation in Jaipur where they demanded the central government to curb price rise and withdraw the hike in fuel rates.

Hundreds of Congress members led by PCC chief Govind Sigh Dotasra took out the march from the party headquarters to Shahid Smarak where a dharna was held.

Dotasra said the Congress will continue to mount pressure on the central government if the rising inflation is not controlled.

“Congress is in power in Rajasthan, yet we are demonstrating. It is because the (Narendra) Modi government came to power by making false promises on the issue of inflation, foreign policy, etc. but it failed on every front and people are suffering badly,” said Dotasra.

He said that inflation is skyrocketing but the Modi government is not bothered. “We will make the Modi government wake up and bow down,” the Tourism Minister said.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said people will blacken the faces of BJP leaders if the hike in fuel and LPG gas prices are not withdrawn.

“It is shameful that the Modi government continued increasing petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices at a time when people of the country are facing hardship due to corona pandemic,” Khachariyawas said while addressing the dharna.

He said all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan were won by the BJP in Lok Sabha elections but all these MPs failed to get the state even one metric tonne of medical oxygen during the peak of Congress party workers should write and send postcards to people about the issue of inflation.

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi, MLAs and other leaders and members from frontal organisations were present in the protest march and dharna.

