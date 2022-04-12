Congress to vacate Lutyens' Delhi bungalows soon

Faced with eviction notices, Congress has decided to vacate two bungalows allotted to it soon.

The party will vacate the 26, Akbar Road bungalow, which houses the Sewa Dal office. It is adjacent to the party's national headquarters, the party sources said.

The Sewa Dal office would relocate to a bungalow on Raisina Road, which also houses the offices of the Indian Youth Congress and the NSUI.

The party has also decided to vacate a flat in Chanakyapuri in central Delhi by April 15, they added.

The government had allotted four bungalows to the party in the national capital for its offices.

The government had allotted land on Deen Dayal Upadhya Marg to construct its own office in 2010 and it had three years to vacate any government bungalow given to it as an office.

The work on the DDU Marg building is nearing completion and the party's headquarters would be moved there soon, sources said.

Earlier the Directorate of Estates issued a show-cause notice to the party asking it to vacate the bungalows allotted to it.

Recently the government also evicted Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan recently from the 12, Janpath bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in 1990.

Last year, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also vacated a bungalow after a government eviction notice. The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, 2020, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

