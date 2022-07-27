Congress workers detained amid protest as ED quizzes Sonia Gandhi again

Congress workers protesting against the Enforecement Directorate's (ED's) questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi outside the AICC office in Delhi have been detained.

Meanwhile, several Congress MPs marching from Vijay Chowk to the President House were also detained as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED for the third day of questioning in the National Herald case.

"We want to raise the voice of the common people in Parliament. We were moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped by Police. We have been detained," Congress MP Manish Tewari said.

In Nagpur, Congress workers on Wednesday chanted "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate's office. A number of Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the ED's office in Seminary Hills area in Maharashtra to express solidarity with Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday recorded her statement for the third time before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

She reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am accompanied by her children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

The session began around 11:15 am by a team of investigators that includes the main probe officer and a person who takes down statements dictated by Gandhi on a computer.

Priyanka Gandhi is staying back at the 'Pravartan Bhawan' ED headquarters in order to provide any assistance or medical care to her mother like the earlier times.

