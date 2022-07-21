Massive protest across nation as ED questions Sonia

Congress workers protesting ED summons to Sonia Gandhi detained

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 21 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 13:11 ist
Congress Mahila Morcha members shout slogans as they gather at the AICC headquarters to express their solidarity with the party President Sonia Gandhi is appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress workers in various states hit the streets on Thursday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case. 

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and others have been detained. "It is happening for the first time in the country that they are stopping dharna demonstration...," Gehlot said. 

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who has also been detained, said, "There is misuse of agencies in the country... it's our right to protest in a democracy, but it is also being crushed..."

Carrying large banners saying "stop misuse of ED", Congress leaders also held a march inside the Parliament complex in a show of strength against questioning of Sonia by the ED.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sought ED's permission to assist her ailing mother Sonia Gandhi during her interrogation in the National Herald case.

According to sources, Priyanka told the ED officials that since her mother does not keep well, she takes care of the medicines and hence her presence is required.

She requested the ED officials to allow her to be present at the questioning room.

Considering the Congress president's health condition, the ED has agreed to let Priyanka be around her mother but in a separate room.

(With inputs from agencies)

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Delhi

