Container ship catches fire off Port Blair coast

Container ship catches fire off Port Blair coast; ICG deploys ship, aircraft for assistance

The ship is en route from Colombo to Singapore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 22:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A container ship off the Port Blair coast caught fire on Friday and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed a ship and an aircraft for assistance, an official statement said.

"Container ship MSC Messina with 28 crew about 425 nautical miles from Port Blair reported fire in engine room AM 25 Jun, one crew missing," the ICG said on Twitter.

The ship is en route from Colombo to Singapore, it said.

"MRCC (Merchant Rescue Coordination Centre) in Port Blair is coordinating assistance through MSC Deila (another container ship) in vicinity. ICG Ship & aircraft being deployed," the ICG said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Fire
Indian Coast Guard

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 