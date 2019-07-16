Contraband items worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Tripura

The BSF has seized contraband items worth Rs 15 lakh from a border village in Sipahijala district in Tripura, around 60 km from here.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, BSF personnel on Sunday challenged some persons at Chandrapur village after finding them moving suspiciously in the area, a BSF press statement said on Tuesday.

On being challenged, the miscreants fled the scene, taking advantage of darkness and thick vegetation, leaving behind some packets.

The BSF troops recovered 3,000 narcotic 'Ya ba' tablets worth Rs 15 lakh from the packets and handed over the consignment to the police, the statement said. 'Ya ba', a Thai name meaning "crazy medicine", is a tablet form of methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant.

In another incident, BSF troops deployed at Belonia in South Tripura district apprehended a Bangladesh national identified as Md. Juel Ali on Sunday, the statement said. Over 100 bottles of banned Phensedyl syrup were recovered from his possession.