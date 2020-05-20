Coronavirus: 10,000 plus discharged so far in Maharashtra

The COVID-19 cases continued to mount in Maharashtra but what comes as twin good news is that over 10,000 patients have been treated and sent back home and the number of tests conducted crossed 3 lakh. Meanwhile, even as Lockdown 4.0 is in force, there are signs for relaxation.

On Wednesday, a total of 679 were discharged taking the progressive total to 10,318. Meanwhile, of 3,07,072 laboratory samples, 2,67,775 were negative and 39,297 have been tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

On Wednesday, 65 people died pushing the total to 1,390. On the other hand, 2,250 patients tested positive taking the total to 39,297. Of these, 27,581 are active cases.

Of the 65 deaths, 41 were reported in Mumbai, where death toll has reached 841. The total positive cases in Mumbai stands at 24,118.

Besides, 13 deaths were reported in Pune, 3 in Navi Mumbai, 2 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 2 in Solapur, 2 in Ulhasnagar and 2 in Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, at a high-level meeting, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray undertook a review of the situation and the preparedness.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehra, Secretaries of various departments, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and others were present.

The meeting comes a day after Leader of Opposition and ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis called on the Governor and said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed in handling the crisis.

On Tuesday evening, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: "It is correct that cases are increasing and this is a matter of concern, but doubling rate also have gone up. At the same time, nearly 10,000 patients have been treated. Also, it is to be noted that we have conducted more tests than any other state."

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has, meanwhile, tweeted: "Corona disease will not be completely eradicated shortly. It is necessary to accept the corona as a part of life, beware of it and create awareness among the masses about health care. In Japan, people wear masks, look after personal hygiene as part of their routine social life."