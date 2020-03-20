Coronavirus: Airports to screen passengers from Australia, US, UK

India has decided to expand universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the US and the UK following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in those countries.

The Health Ministry, in a letter to all Airport Health Organisations (APHO), also asked them to conduct risk profiling of passengers arriving from the US, UK and Australia either for quarantine or isolation based on the risk assessment.

Passengers arriving from 12 countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia are already being screened at all international airports across the country.