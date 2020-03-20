COVID-19: Airports to screen travelers from Aus, US, UK

Coronavirus: Airports to screen passengers from Australia, US, UK

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 22:37 ist
Passengers arriving from 12 countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia are already being screened at all international airports across the country. (Credit: PTI Photo)

India has decided to expand universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the US and the UK following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in those countries.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The Health Ministry, in a letter to all Airport Health Organisations (APHO), also asked them to conduct risk profiling of passengers arriving from the US, UK and Australia either for quarantine or isolation based on the risk assessment.

Passengers arriving from 12 countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia are already being screened at all international airports across the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Australia
United States
United Kingdom
COVID-19
airports
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 