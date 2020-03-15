Coronavirus: Bengaluru-based Google techie's wife who tested positive spent five hours at KIA

The wife of Google India’s Bengaluru-based techie, who has tested positive for Covid-19, spent five-and-a-half hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters, “The techie had first told us that his wife had not come to Bengaluru with him. However, after a thorough inspection by our officers, we found that she reached Bengaluru Airport at 7.55 pm on March 8 from Mumbai and left for Delhi at 1.40 am on March 9. We are checking CCTV cameras to see people she came in contact with.”

Replying to a query on whether the couple was liable for prosecution under the newly notified Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020, for not having filled the self-declaration form after reaching Bengaluru Airport, Sudhakar said, “Let both recover first. What they have done is morally and legally wrong but we will not be taking any action for now since they both are under quarantine,” he said.

The couple had visited Greece for honeymoon and returned in the first week of March.

While the techie joined his work in Bengaluru, his wife returned to Agra, her native town, a source said.

Health department officials in Agra said, “A woman, who had returned from Bengaluru a couple of days ago, has tested positive for the Covid-19 and has been admitted to the hospital.’’

Sources said that the woman was kept in the isolation ward after her return. She, however, left the ward without informing the doctors.

The matter came to light on Friday, when the lab report confirmed the infection. On being asked, the parents told the authorities that she had left for Delhi.

They later admitted that she was at her residence in the town when the authorities threatened to call the police.