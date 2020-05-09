Coronavirus cases in paramilitary forces cross 600-mark

COVID-19 cases in paramilitary forces have crossed 600 mark after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) on Saturday reported around 70 fresh cases.

All the 62 cases in the CRPF were reported from its 194th Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion deployed in the national capital.

With this, there are 231 personnel from the force who have tested positive for COVID-19.

ITBP reported six fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 100.

Altogether, the paramilitary forces have reported 607 cases. Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 224 cases while 38 cases have been reported in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 14 in Shashastra Seema Ball (SSB).

So far, five personnel have died due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Union Home Minister reviewed the functioning of paramilitary forces during COVID-19 along with Directors General of the forces.