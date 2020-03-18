Coronavirus: Centre imposes restrictions at govt offices

The Centre on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the entry of visitors in government offices as one of the measures to reduce people's possible exposure to coronavirus.

“Discourage, to the maximum extent, entry of visitors in the office complex. Routine issue of visitors or temporary passes should be suspended with immediate effect. Only those visitors, who have proper permission, should be allowed after being properly screened,” said the Department of Personnel and Training in an office memorandum.

Also, government departments have been encouraged to keep hand-sanitiser at the entrance and digital temperature sensors to prevent anyone with high body temperature to enter the government offices.

Those having flu-like symptoms have been asked to take proper treatment and stay at quarantine if needed.

These are some of the preventive measures that the DoPT asked all government departments to follow.

All departments have been asked to take special care of the employees at higher risks— older employees, pregnant women and those having underlying medical conditions.

The DoPT asked the departments to ensure that such employees are not exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the people.

The leave sanctioning authorities have been asked to sanction leave whenever a leave request for quarantine is received.