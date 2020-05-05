Coronavirus: CISF donates over Rs 16.23 crore to PM CARES Fund

The Central Industrial Security Force has donated over Rs 16.23 crore, equivalent to the one-day salary of its staff members, to the PM CARES Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The donation was made on Monday after CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan handed over a cheque of Rs 16,23,82,357 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The amount is equivalent to the one-day salary of the over 1.62 lakh personnel of the force," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

This is a voluntary contribution and commitment of the force towards the nation and the amount has been deposited in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), he said.

The CISF is the national civil aviation security force and is also tasked to guard vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear power domain apart from securing some units in the private domain. It functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).