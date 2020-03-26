Ensure Indian students' safety in Kazakistan: HC to MEA

Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2020, 01:36 ist

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure welfare and safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan for the past 2-3 days without food and medical aid due to Coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the authorities to expeditiously provide students basic amenities and humanitarian assistance in terms of food, medical care, lodging and transportation, as may be necessary. 

The court was informed that several Indian students, who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, at Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan are stranded including at the Almaty Airport without food, water, transportation and medical aid. 

Delhi High Court
COVID-19
Ministry of External Affairs
Coronavirus
