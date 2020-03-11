Coronavirus in India: Here are helplines to tackle COVID-19 in your state

There are a total of 62 cases that have tested positive for coronavirus in India, and the number is increasing day by day.
In addition to visa restrictions already in place, people travelling from or have visited Italy and South Korea will now have to mandatorily submit a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.
In order to aid the citizens of India within the country and the Non-Resident Indian citizens (NRIs), the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the spread of the disease.
Here are the coronavirus helplines:
Helpline by Centre: 011-23978046
Helpline Email: ncov2019@gmail.com
Ministry of Health website: mohfw.gov.in
Kerala
24X7 helpline (DISHA): 0471-2552056
Toll-free number: 1056
Tamil Nadu - 24x7 Control Room:
Landline: 044-29510400, 044-29510500
Mobile: 9444340496, 8754448477
Telangana
State helpline: 104
Andhra Pradesh
24x7 Control Room: 0866-2410978
Karnataka
Toll-free number: 104
Noida
Mobile: 8076623612, 6396776904
Maharashtra
Landline: 020-26127394
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Helpline: 1916
Goa
Toll-free number: 104