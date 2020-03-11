Coronavirus in India: Here are helplines to tackle COVID-19 in your state

There are a total of 62 cases that have tested positive for coronavirus in India, and the number is increasing day by day.

In addition to visa restrictions already in place, people travelling from or have visited Italy and South Korea will now have to mandatorily submit a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

In order to aid the citizens of India within the country and the Non-Resident Indian citizens (NRIs), the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the spread of the disease.

Here are the coronavirus helplines:

Helpline by Centre: 011-23978046

Helpline Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Ministry of Health website: mohfw.gov.in

Kerala

24X7 helpline (DISHA): 0471-2552056

Toll-free number: 1056

Tamil Nadu - 24x7 Control Room:

Follow coronavirus live updates here

Landline: 044-29510400, 044-29510500

Mobile: 9444340496, 8754448477

Telangana

State helpline: 104

Andhra Pradesh

24x7 Control Room: 0866-2410978

Karnataka

Toll-free number: 104

Noida

Mobile: 8076623612, 6396776904

Maharashtra

Landline: 020-26127394

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Helpline: 1916

Goa

Toll-free number: 104