Coronavirus news live updates: K'taka reports 54 new cases, 10 more in BSF test positive; India's tally crosses 90k

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made final tranche of announcements under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, whereby the government allocated Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA. Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day surge of 4,987 cases. The nation also saw 120 deaths in last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 90,000. Maharashtra on Sunday announced lockdown extension till May 31. Globally, more than 3 lakh people have died and nearly 45 lakh have tested positive for the deadly virus since its emergence in Wuhan last December.
Maharashtra lockdown extended till May 31
Considering the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra govt has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31.
Karnataka has 54 new cases
With the spike of 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported today in Karnataka, the total number of positive cases rise to 1146. Total number of active cases stands at 611 with 497 discharges and 37 fatalities: State Health Department
Govt allocates Rs 40,000 crore more for MGNREGS
The Government on Sunday announced an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in order to generate more livelihood opportunities in the villages and ease the distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
123 COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, as of 2 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5083, including 1963 active cases & 128 deaths: State Health Department
COVID-19 could cost 135 million jobs, push 120 million people into poverty in India: Report
Following the COVID-19-induced economic disruptions, up to 135 million jobs could be lost and 120 million people might be pushed back into poverty in India, all of which will have a hit on consumer income, spending and savings, says a report.
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here are key takeaways of FM Sitharaman's presser on 5th tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
In her fifth and final detailing of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on 7 main sectors, including MGNREGA, Health, Education and Business sector.
10 COVID-19 cases reported among Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the last 24 hour
10 COVID-19 cases reported among Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the last 24 hours. All of them are under treatment at designated COVID19 health care hospitals. Since yesterday, 13 (all from Delhi) personnel who had tested positive earlier, have been discharged: BSF
Health Ministry has updated its strategic scenario-based approach for containing a potential large outbreak of COVID-19
Incorporating latest clinical management guidelines such as revised discharge policy, & activities in containment and buffer zones.
Health Ministry has issued a revised strategy for cluster containment
While a large outbreak is when there are 15 or more COVID-19 cases, less than 15 cases in an area is treated as a cluster.
Along with the new outbreak containment plan, the Health Ministry has issued a revised strategy for cluster containment.
