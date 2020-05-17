Coronavirus news live updates: K'taka reports 54 new cases, 10 more in BSF test positive; India's tally crosses 90k

After making some big economic announcements on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made final tranche of announcements under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, whereby the government allocated Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA. Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day surge of 4,987 cases. The nation also saw 120 deaths in last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 90,000. Maharashtra on Sunday announced lockdown extension till May 31. Globally, more than 3 lakh people have died and nearly 45 lakh have tested positive for the deadly virus since its emergence in Wuhan last December. Stay tuned for more updates.