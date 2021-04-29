Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 29

With 3.6 lakh fresh cases and over 3,000 deaths on Wednesday, India's fight against Covid-19 intensified. The country's death toll crossed 2 lakh. India is now the second-worst affected country by the virus after the United States.

Covid-19 has claimed over 31 lakh deaths so far across the world.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,79,97,267 as of April 28, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,01,187 as of April 28, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,764 66 Arunachal Pradesh 17,898 58 Assam 243,802 1,233 Bihar 428,001 2,307 Chandigarh 40,350 446 Chhattisgarh 682,339 7,782 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 6,912 4 Goa 81,908 1,086 Gujarat 524,725 6,656 Haryana 447,754 3,926 Himachal Pradesh 91,350 1,387 Jharkhand 213,414 2,246 Karnataka 1,400,775 14,807 Kerala 1,460,364 5,170 Lakshadweep 2,401 1 Madhya Pradesh 525,407 5319 Maharashtra 4,410,085 66179 Manipur 30,742 393 Meghalaya 16,271 165 Mizoram 5,742 13 Nagaland 13,445 99 Delhi 1,072,065 15,009 Puducherry 55,047 771 Punjab 351,282 8630 Rajasthan 546,964 3806 Sikkim 7,426 142 Tamil Nadu 1,113,502 13728 Telangana 419,966 2150 Tripura 34,862 396 Uttar Pradesh 1,153,097 11,678 Uttarakhand 162,562 2,309 West Bengal 776,345 11,082 Odisha 420,129 2,007 Andhra Pradesh 1,054,875 7,800 Jammu and Kashmir 166,054 2,197 Ladakh 13,642 139

No. of people discharged: 1,48,17,371

Total Vaccination: 14,78,27,367

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.