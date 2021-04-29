Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 29

With 3.6 lakh fresh cases and over 3,000 deaths on Wednesday, India's fight against Covid-19 intensified. The country's death toll crossed 2 lakh. India is now the second-worst affected country by the virus after the United States.
Covid-19 has claimed over 31 lakh deaths so far across the world.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,79,97,267 as of April 28, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,01,187 as of April 28, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,764
|66
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17,898
|58
|Assam
|243,802
|1,233
|Bihar
|428,001
|2,307
|Chandigarh
|40,350
|446
|Chhattisgarh
|682,339
|7,782
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|6,912
|4
|Goa
|81,908
|1,086
|Gujarat
|524,725
|6,656
|Haryana
|447,754
|3,926
|Himachal Pradesh
|91,350
|1,387
|Jharkhand
|213,414
|2,246
|Karnataka
|1,400,775
|14,807
|Kerala
|1,460,364
|5,170
|Lakshadweep
|2,401
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|525,407
|5319
|Maharashtra
|4,410,085
|66179
|Manipur
|30,742
|393
|Meghalaya
|16,271
|165
|Mizoram
|5,742
|13
|Nagaland
|13,445
|99
|Delhi
|1,072,065
|15,009
|Puducherry
|55,047
|771
|Punjab
|351,282
|8630
|Rajasthan
|546,964
|3806
|Sikkim
|7,426
|142
|Tamil Nadu
|1,113,502
|13728
|Telangana
|419,966
|2150
|Tripura
|34,862
|396
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,153,097
|11,678
|Uttarakhand
|162,562
|2,309
|West Bengal
|776,345
|11,082
|Odisha
|420,129
|2,007
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,054,875
|7,800
|Jammu and Kashmir
|166,054
|2,197
|Ladakh
|13,642
|139
No. of people discharged: 1,48,17,371
Total Vaccination: 14,78,27,367
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
