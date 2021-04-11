Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 11

India surpassed 1.32 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.
Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,32,05,926 as of April 11, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
1,68,436
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,161
|62
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,875
|56
|Assam
|219,553
|1,115
|Bihar
|276,004
|1,598
|Chandigarh
|29,943
|393
|Chhattisgarh
|418,678
|4,654
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|3,884
|2
|Goa
|61,239
|845
|Gujarat
|337,015
|4,697
|Haryana
|310,504
|3,241
|Himachal Pradesh
|68,173
|1,103
|Jharkhand
|134,715
|1,175
|Karnataka
|1,048,085
|12,813
|Kerala
|1,154,010
|4,750
|Lakshadweep
|784
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|327,220
|4,136
|Maharashtra
|3,288,540
|57,329
|Manipur
|29,475
|375
|Meghalaya
|14,207
|151
|Mizoram
|4,583
|11
|Nagaland
|12,388
|92
|Delhi
|706,526
|11,196
|Puducherry
|43,465
|687
|Punjab
|266,494
|7,390
|Rajasthan
|354,287
|2,898
|Sikkim
|6,329
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|920,827
|12,863
|Telangana
|324,091
|1,752
|Tripura
|33,685
|393
|Uttar Pradesh
|663,991
|9,039
|Uttarakhand
|106,246
|1,749
|West Bengal
|606,455
|10,378
|Odisha
|346,808
|1,924
|Andhra Pradesh
|918,597
|7,279
|Jammu and Kashmir
|136,470
|2,023
|Ladakh
|10,619
|130
No. of people discharged: 1,19,90,859
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
