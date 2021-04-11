Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 11

India surpassed 1.32 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,32,05,926 as of April 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,68,436







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,161 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,875 56 Assam 219,553 1,115 Bihar 276,004 1,598 Chandigarh 29,943 393 Chhattisgarh 418,678 4,654 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,884 2 Goa 61,239 845 Gujarat 337,015 4,697 Haryana 310,504 3,241 Himachal Pradesh 68,173 1,103 Jharkhand 134,715 1,175 Karnataka 1,048,085 12,813 Kerala 1,154,010 4,750 Lakshadweep 784 1 Madhya Pradesh 327,220 4,136 Maharashtra 3,288,540 57,329 Manipur 29,475 375 Meghalaya 14,207 151 Mizoram 4,583 11 Nagaland 12,388 92 Delhi 706,526 11,196 Puducherry 43,465 687 Punjab 266,494 7,390 Rajasthan 354,287 2,898 Sikkim 6,329 136 Tamil Nadu 920,827 12,863 Telangana 324,091 1,752 Tripura 33,685 393 Uttar Pradesh 663,991 9,039 Uttarakhand 106,246 1,749 West Bengal 606,455 10,378 Odisha 346,808 1,924 Andhra Pradesh 918,597 7,279 Jammu and Kashmir 136,470 2,023 Ladakh 10,619 130

No. of people discharged: 1,19,90,859

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.