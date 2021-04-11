State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 11

Total number of confirmed active cases in India reaches 10,46,631; death toll stands at 1,68,463 as of April 11

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 08:41 ist
Passengers arrive at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, during weekend lockdown in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India surpassed 1.32 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,32,05,926 as of April 11, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,68,436




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,16162
Arunachal Pradesh16,87556
Assam219,5531,115
Bihar276,0041,598
Chandigarh29,943393
Chhattisgarh418,6784,654
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,8842
Goa61,239845
Gujarat337,0154,697
Haryana310,5043,241
Himachal Pradesh68,1731,103
Jharkhand134,7151,175
Karnataka1,048,08512,813
Kerala1,154,0104,750
Lakshadweep7841
Madhya Pradesh327,2204,136
Maharashtra3,288,54057,329
Manipur29,475375
Meghalaya14,207151
Mizoram4,58311
Nagaland12,38892
Delhi706,52611,196
Puducherry43,465687
Punjab266,4947,390
Rajasthan354,2872,898
Sikkim6,329136
Tamil Nadu920,82712,863
Telangana324,0911,752
Tripura33,685393
Uttar Pradesh663,9919,039
Uttarakhand106,2461,749
West Bengal606,45510,378
Odisha346,8081,924
Andhra Pradesh918,5977,279
Jammu and Kashmir136,4702,023
Ladakh10,619130

No. of people discharged: 1,19,90,859

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

