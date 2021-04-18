State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 18

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,45,26,609; death toll stands at 1,75,649 as of April 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 18 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 07:26 ist
Passengers wait to board trains, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in Kanpur, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,45,26,609 as of April 18, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,75,649 as of April 18, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,28963
Arunachal Pradesh16,94856
Assam222,9401,127
Bihar307,5571,688
Chandigarh32,878408
Chhattisgarh516,4125,580
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,6814
Goa65,499868
Gujarat384,6885170
Haryana342,0773354
Himachal Pradesh74,1951168
Jharkhand155,1151376
Karnataka1,124,50913190
Kerala1,207,3324877
Lakshadweep9451
Madhya Pradesh384,5634425
Maharashtra3,703,58459551
Manipur29,610376
Meghalaya14,703152
Mizoram4,80912
Nagaland12,50494
Delhi803,62311,793
Puducherry46,393702
Punjab290,7077,772
Rajasthan395,3093,072
Sikkim6,519136
Tamil Nadu971,38413,032
Telangana346,3311,809
Tripura33,933394
Uttar Pradesh793,7209,583
Uttarakhand118,6461,819
West Bengal643,79510,506
Odisha361,4501,938
Andhra Pradesh948,2317,373
Jammu and Kashmir144,0212,048
Ladakh11,709132

No. of people discharged: 1,26,71,220

Total Vaccination: 11,99,37,641

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

