Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 18

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,289 63 Arunachal Pradesh 16,948 56 Assam 222,940 1,127 Bihar 307,557 1,688 Chandigarh 32,878 408 Chhattisgarh 516,412 5,580 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,681 4 Goa 65,499 868 Gujarat 384,688 5170 Haryana 342,077 3354 Himachal Pradesh 74,195 1168 Jharkhand 155,115 1376 Karnataka 1,124,509 13190 Kerala 1,207,332 4877 Lakshadweep 945 1 Madhya Pradesh 384,563 4425 Maharashtra 3,703,584 59551 Manipur 29,610 376 Meghalaya 14,703 152 Mizoram 4,809 12 Nagaland 12,504 94 Delhi 803,623 11,793 Puducherry 46,393 702 Punjab 290,707 7,772 Rajasthan 395,309 3,072 Sikkim 6,519 136 Tamil Nadu 971,384 13,032 Telangana 346,331 1,809 Tripura 33,933 394 Uttar Pradesh 793,720 9,583 Uttarakhand 118,646 1,819 West Bengal 643,795 10,506 Odisha 361,450 1,938 Andhra Pradesh 948,231 7,373 Jammu and Kashmir 144,021 2,048 Ladakh 11,709 132

No. of people discharged: 1,26,71,220

Total Vaccination: 11,99,37,641

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.