Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 18

India surpassed 1.4 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,45,26,609 as of April 18, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,75,649 as of April 18, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,289
|63
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,948
|56
|Assam
|222,940
|1,127
|Bihar
|307,557
|1,688
|Chandigarh
|32,878
|408
|Chhattisgarh
|516,412
|5,580
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,681
|4
|Goa
|65,499
|868
|Gujarat
|384,688
|5170
|Haryana
|342,077
|3354
|Himachal Pradesh
|74,195
|1168
|Jharkhand
|155,115
|1376
|Karnataka
|1,124,509
|13190
|Kerala
|1,207,332
|4877
|Lakshadweep
|945
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|384,563
|4425
|Maharashtra
|3,703,584
|59551
|Manipur
|29,610
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,703
|152
|Mizoram
|4,809
|12
|Nagaland
|12,504
|94
|Delhi
|803,623
|11,793
|Puducherry
|46,393
|702
|Punjab
|290,707
|7,772
|Rajasthan
|395,309
|3,072
|Sikkim
|6,519
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|971,384
|13,032
|Telangana
|346,331
|1,809
|Tripura
|33,933
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|793,720
|9,583
|Uttarakhand
|118,646
|1,819
|West Bengal
|643,795
|10,506
|Odisha
|361,450
|1,938
|Andhra Pradesh
|948,231
|7,373
|Jammu and Kashmir
|144,021
|2,048
|Ladakh
|11,709
|132
No. of people discharged: 1,26,71,220
Total Vaccination: 11,99,37,641
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.