Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 30

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,83,76,524; death toll stands at 2,04,832 as of April 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 07:42 ist
Family members wearing PPE suits, wait for cremation of Covid-19 victims, amid the rise in cases across the country, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,83,76,524 as of April 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,04,832 as of April 30, 2021

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,66566
Arunachal Pradesh1,033,56058
Assam17,6071,200
Bihar403,5962,155
Chandigarh38,692435
Chhattisgarh652,3627,310
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu6,5804
Goa77,4771,017
Gujarat496,0336,328
Haryana424,3193,767
Himachal Pradesh87,5011,336
Jharkhand201,7471,991
Karnataka1,339,20114,426
Kerala1,406,5555,110
Lakshadweep2,1261
Madhya Pradesh499,3045,133
Maharashtra4,295,02764,760
Manipur30,421385
Meghalaya15,994160
Mizoram5,41013
Nagaland13,18398
Delhi1,027,71514,248
Puducherry53,279748
Punjab339,0908,432
Rajasthan514,4373,601
Sikkim7,306138
Tamil Nadu1,081,98813,557
Telangana401,7832,042
Tripura34,627394
Uttar Pradesh1,086,6252,146
Uttarakhand151,801394
West Bengal743,95010,941
Odisha407,4571,988
Andhra Pradesh1,033,5607,685
Jammu and Kashmir160,7552,147
Ladakh13,357138

 

No. of people discharged: 1,50,86,878

Total Vaccination: 15,00,20,648

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

