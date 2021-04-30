Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 30

India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,83,76,524 as of April 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,04,832 as of April 30, 2021

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,665 66 Arunachal Pradesh 1,033,560 58 Assam 17,607 1,200 Bihar 403,596 2,155 Chandigarh 38,692 435 Chhattisgarh 652,362 7,310 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 6,580 4 Goa 77,477 1,017 Gujarat 496,033 6,328 Haryana 424,319 3,767 Himachal Pradesh 87,501 1,336 Jharkhand 201,747 1,991 Karnataka 1,339,201 14,426 Kerala 1,406,555 5,110 Lakshadweep 2,126 1 Madhya Pradesh 499,304 5,133 Maharashtra 4,295,027 64,760 Manipur 30,421 385 Meghalaya 15,994 160 Mizoram 5,410 13 Nagaland 13,183 98 Delhi 1,027,715 14,248 Puducherry 53,279 748 Punjab 339,090 8,432 Rajasthan 514,437 3,601 Sikkim 7,306 138 Tamil Nadu 1,081,988 13,557 Telangana 401,783 2,042 Tripura 34,627 394 Uttar Pradesh 1,086,625 2,146 Uttarakhand 151,801 394 West Bengal 743,950 10,941 Odisha 407,457 1,988 Andhra Pradesh 1,033,560 7,685 Jammu and Kashmir 160,755 2,147 Ladakh 13,357 138

No. of people discharged: 1,50,86,878

Total Vaccination: 15,00,20,648

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.