Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 30

India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,83,76,524 as of April 30, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,04,832 as of April 30, 2021
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,665
|66
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,033,560
|58
|Assam
|17,607
|1,200
|Bihar
|403,596
|2,155
|Chandigarh
|38,692
|435
|Chhattisgarh
|652,362
|7,310
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|6,580
|4
|Goa
|77,477
|1,017
|Gujarat
|496,033
|6,328
|Haryana
|424,319
|3,767
|Himachal Pradesh
|87,501
|1,336
|Jharkhand
|201,747
|1,991
|Karnataka
|1,339,201
|14,426
|Kerala
|1,406,555
|5,110
|Lakshadweep
|2,126
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|499,304
|5,133
|Maharashtra
|4,295,027
|64,760
|Manipur
|30,421
|385
|Meghalaya
|15,994
|160
|Mizoram
|5,410
|13
|Nagaland
|13,183
|98
|Delhi
|1,027,715
|14,248
|Puducherry
|53,279
|748
|Punjab
|339,090
|8,432
|Rajasthan
|514,437
|3,601
|Sikkim
|7,306
|138
|Tamil Nadu
|1,081,988
|13,557
|Telangana
|401,783
|2,042
|Tripura
|34,627
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,086,625
|2,146
|Uttarakhand
|151,801
|394
|West Bengal
|743,950
|10,941
|Odisha
|407,457
|1,988
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,033,560
|7,685
|Jammu and Kashmir
|160,755
|2,147
|Ladakh
|13,357
|138
No. of people discharged: 1,50,86,878
Total Vaccination: 15,00,20,648
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
