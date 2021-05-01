State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 1

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 1

Many countries including UAE, UK, Kuwait and US (from May 4) have restricted travel from India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 08:25 ist
India has reported more than 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases for more than a week. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Friday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,87,62,976 as of April 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,08,330 as of April 30, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,87567
Arunachal Pradesh18,25659
Assam249,9261,281
Bihar454,4642,480
Chandigarh41,923465
Chhattisgarh713,7068,312
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu7,3344
Goa88,0281,146
Gujarat553,1727,010
Haryana474,1454,118
Himachal Pradesh96,9291,460
Jharkhand227,4502,540
Karnataka1,474,84615,306
Kerala1,533,9845,259
Lakshadweep2,6624
Madhya Pradesh550,9275,519
Maharashtra4,539,55367,985
Manipur31,315400
Meghalaya16,617169
Mizoram6,01914
Nagaland13,750100
Delhi1,122,28615,772
Puducherry57,427793
Punjab364,9108,909
Rajasthan580,8464,084
Sikkim7,747146
Tamil Nadu1,148,06413,933
Telangana435,6062,261
Tripura35,169396
Uttar Pradesh1,217,95212,238
Uttarakhand174,8672,502
West Bengal810,95511,248
Odisha435,5132,029
Andhra Pradesh1,084,3367,928
Jammu and Kashmir172,5512,253
Ladakh13,866140

 

No. of people discharged: 1,53,84,418     

Total Vaccination: 15,22,45,179

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

