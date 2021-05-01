Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 1

India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Friday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,87,62,976 as of April 30, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,08,330 as of April 30, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,875
|67
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18,256
|59
|Assam
|249,926
|1,281
|Bihar
|454,464
|2,480
|Chandigarh
|41,923
|465
|Chhattisgarh
|713,706
|8,312
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|7,334
|4
|Goa
|88,028
|1,146
|Gujarat
|553,172
|7,010
|Haryana
|474,145
|4,118
|Himachal Pradesh
|96,929
|1,460
|Jharkhand
|227,450
|2,540
|Karnataka
|1,474,846
|15,306
|Kerala
|1,533,984
|5,259
|Lakshadweep
|2,662
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|550,927
|5,519
|Maharashtra
|4,539,553
|67,985
|Manipur
|31,315
|400
|Meghalaya
|16,617
|169
|Mizoram
|6,019
|14
|Nagaland
|13,750
|100
|Delhi
|1,122,286
|15,772
|Puducherry
|57,427
|793
|Punjab
|364,910
|8,909
|Rajasthan
|580,846
|4,084
|Sikkim
|7,747
|146
|Tamil Nadu
|1,148,064
|13,933
|Telangana
|435,606
|2,261
|Tripura
|35,169
|396
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,217,952
|12,238
|Uttarakhand
|174,867
|2,502
|West Bengal
|810,955
|11,248
|Odisha
|435,513
|2,029
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,084,336
|7,928
|Jammu and Kashmir
|172,551
|2,253
|Ladakh
|13,866
|140
No. of people discharged: 1,53,84,418
Total Vaccination: 15,22,45,179
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
