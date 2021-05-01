Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 1

India reported 3.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Friday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues. Countries across the world rushed to the aid of India to help the curb of Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,87,62,976 as of April 30, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,08,330 as of April 30, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,875 67 Arunachal Pradesh 18,256 59 Assam 249,926 1,281 Bihar 454,464 2,480 Chandigarh 41,923 465 Chhattisgarh 713,706 8,312 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 7,334 4 Goa 88,028 1,146 Gujarat 553,172 7,010 Haryana 474,145 4,118 Himachal Pradesh 96,929 1,460 Jharkhand 227,450 2,540 Karnataka 1,474,846 15,306 Kerala 1,533,984 5,259 Lakshadweep 2,662 4 Madhya Pradesh 550,927 5,519 Maharashtra 4,539,553 67,985 Manipur 31,315 400 Meghalaya 16,617 169 Mizoram 6,019 14 Nagaland 13,750 100 Delhi 1,122,286 15,772 Puducherry 57,427 793 Punjab 364,910 8,909 Rajasthan 580,846 4,084 Sikkim 7,747 146 Tamil Nadu 1,148,064 13,933 Telangana 435,606 2,261 Tripura 35,169 396 Uttar Pradesh 1,217,952 12,238 Uttarakhand 174,867 2,502 West Bengal 810,955 11,248 Odisha 435,513 2,029 Andhra Pradesh 1,084,336 7,928 Jammu and Kashmir 172,551 2,253 Ladakh 13,866 140

No. of people discharged: 1,53,84,418

Total Vaccination: 15,22,45,179

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.