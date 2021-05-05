Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 5

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh infections reported in a day on Tuesday. Overall deaths crossed 2.2 lakh with 3,449 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Health systems across the country continued to be overwhelmed, with the vaccination drive slowing down due to a shortage of vaccines.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,02,82,833 as of May 4, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,22,408 as of May 4, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,150
|70
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18,958
|59
|Assam
|263,450
|1,389
|Bihar
|509,047
|2,821
|Chandigarh
|45,196
|507
|Chhattisgarh
|771,701
|9,275
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,008
|4
|Goa
|98,088
|1,320
|Gujarat
|607,422
|7,648
|Haryana
|527,773
|4,626
|Himachal Pradesh
|107,121
|1,612
|Jharkhand
|251,371
|3,073
|Karnataka
|1,646,303
|16,250
|Kerala
|1,664,789
|5,450
|Lakshadweep
|3,080
|6
|Madhya Pradesh
|600,430
|5,905
|Maharashtra
|4,771,022
|70,851
|Manipur
|32,523
|422
|Meghalaya
|17,675
|185
|Mizoram
|6,556
|17
|Nagaland
|14,451
|115
|Delhi
|1,212,989
|17,414
|Puducherry
|62,160
|848
|Punjab
|392,042
|9,472
|Rajasthan
|651,247
|4,712
|Sikkim
|8,468
|150
|Tamil Nadu
|1,228,064
|14,468
|Telangana
|463,361
|2,476
|Tripura
|35,994
|400
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,342,413
|13,447
|Uttarakhand
|197,023
|2,930
|West Bengal
|880,894
|11,637
|Odisha
|471,536
|2,073
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,163,994
|8,207
|Jammu and Kashmir
|187,219
|2,421
|Ladakh
|14,315
|148
No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292
Total Vaccination: 15,89,32,921
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue
Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19