Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 5

DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 07:23 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 07:24 ist
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh infections reported in a day on Tuesday. Overall deaths crossed 2.2 lakh with 3,449 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Health systems across the country continued to be overwhelmed, with the vaccination drive slowing down due to a shortage of vaccines. 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,02,82,833 as of May 4, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,22,408 as of May 4, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,15070
Arunachal Pradesh18,95859
Assam263,4501,389
Bihar509,0472,821
Chandigarh45,196507
Chhattisgarh771,7019,275
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,0084
Goa98,0881,320
Gujarat607,4227,648
Haryana527,7734,626
Himachal Pradesh107,1211,612
Jharkhand251,3713,073
Karnataka1,646,30316,250
Kerala1,664,7895,450
Lakshadweep3,0806
Madhya Pradesh600,4305,905
Maharashtra4,771,02270,851
Manipur32,523422
Meghalaya17,675185
Mizoram6,55617
Nagaland14,451115
Delhi1,212,98917,414
Puducherry62,160848
Punjab392,0429,472
Rajasthan651,2474,712
Sikkim8,468150
Tamil Nadu1,228,06414,468
Telangana463,3612,476
Tripura35,994400
Uttar Pradesh1,342,41313,447
Uttarakhand197,0232,930
West Bengal880,89411,637
Odisha471,5362,073
Andhra Pradesh1,163,9948,207
Jammu and Kashmir187,2192,421
Ladakh14,315148

No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292        

Total Vaccination: 15,89,32,921

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

