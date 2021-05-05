Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 5

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh infections reported in a day on Tuesday. Overall deaths crossed 2.2 lakh with 3,449 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Health systems across the country continued to be overwhelmed, with the vaccination drive slowing down due to a shortage of vaccines.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,02,82,833 as of May 4, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,22,408 as of May 4, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,150 70 Arunachal Pradesh 18,958 59 Assam 263,450 1,389 Bihar 509,047 2,821 Chandigarh 45,196 507 Chhattisgarh 771,701 9,275 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,008 4 Goa 98,088 1,320 Gujarat 607,422 7,648 Haryana 527,773 4,626 Himachal Pradesh 107,121 1,612 Jharkhand 251,371 3,073 Karnataka 1,646,303 16,250 Kerala 1,664,789 5,450 Lakshadweep 3,080 6 Madhya Pradesh 600,430 5,905 Maharashtra 4,771,022 70,851 Manipur 32,523 422 Meghalaya 17,675 185 Mizoram 6,556 17 Nagaland 14,451 115 Delhi 1,212,989 17,414 Puducherry 62,160 848 Punjab 392,042 9,472 Rajasthan 651,247 4,712 Sikkim 8,468 150 Tamil Nadu 1,228,064 14,468 Telangana 463,361 2,476 Tripura 35,994 400 Uttar Pradesh 1,342,413 13,447 Uttarakhand 197,023 2,930 West Bengal 880,894 11,637 Odisha 471,536 2,073 Andhra Pradesh 1,163,994 8,207 Jammu and Kashmir 187,219 2,421 Ladakh 14,315 148

No. of people discharged: 1,66,13,292

Total Vaccination: 15,89,32,921

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.