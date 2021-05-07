Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 7

India set another grim record on Thursday with 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases and record 3,980 deaths. The overall death toll crossed 2.3 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for supplying Delhi with 730 metric tonnes of oxygen and requested hospitals to increase the Covid-19 beds. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government launched 'Mission Oxygen' to scale up the medical oxygen production from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT over the next few weeks.
The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable”, and the Supreme Court has said the Centre must be prepared to deal with it.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,10,77,410 as of May 6, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,30,168 as of May 6, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,223
|71
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19,412
|59
|Assam
|272,751
|1,485
|Bihar
|538,677
|2,987
|Chandigarh
|46,793
|532
|Chhattisgarh
|802,643
|9,738
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|8,325
|4
|Goa
|104,398
|1,443
|Gujarat
|633,427
|7,912
|Haryana
|558,975
|4,960
|Himachal Pradesh
|114,787
|1,692
|Jharkhand
|263,115
|3,346
|Karnataka
|1,741,046
|16,884
|Kerala
|1,743,932
|5,565
|Lakshadweep
|3,376
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|624,985
|6,074
|Maharashtra
|4,880,542
|72,662
|Manipur
|33,353
|434
|Meghalaya
|18,283
|191
|Mizoram
|6,964
|17
|Nagaland
|15,004
|118
|Delhi
|1,253,902
|18,063
|Puducherry
|65,117
|883
|Punjab
|407,509
|9,825
|Rajasthan
|685,036
|5,021
|Sikkim
|8,919
|155
|Tamil Nadu
|1,272,602
|14,779
|Telangana
|475,748
|2,579
|Tripura
|36,534
|403
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,399,294
|14,151
|Uttarakhand
|211,834
|3,142
|West Bengal
|916,635
|11,847
|Odisha
|489,641
|2,104
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,206,232
|8,374
|Jammu and Kashmir
|196,585
|2,510
|Ladakh
|14,811
|151
No. of people discharged: 1,69,51,731
Total Vaccination: 16,25,13,339
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
