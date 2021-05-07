State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 7

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 7

The overall death toll crossed 2.3 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 07 2021, 07:15 ist
  updated: May 07 2021, 07:26 ist
Countries from across the globe rushed to India's aid to battle the much more potent Covid-19 wave. Credit: AFP Photo

India set another grim record on Thursday with 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases and record 3,980 deaths. The overall death toll crossed 2.3 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for supplying Delhi with 730 metric tonnes of oxygen and requested hospitals to increase the Covid-19 beds. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government launched 'Mission Oxygen' to scale up the medical oxygen production from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT over the next few weeks.

The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable”, and the Supreme Court has said the Centre must be prepared to deal with it.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,10,77,410 as of May 6, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,30,168 as of May 6, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,22371
Arunachal Pradesh19,41259
Assam272,7511,485
Bihar538,6772,987
Chandigarh46,793532
Chhattisgarh802,6439,738
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu8,3254
Goa104,3981,443
Gujarat633,4277,912
Haryana558,9754,960
Himachal Pradesh114,7871,692
Jharkhand263,1153,346
Karnataka1,741,04616,884
Kerala1,743,9325,565
Lakshadweep3,3767
Madhya Pradesh624,9856,074
Maharashtra4,880,54272,662
Manipur33,353434
Meghalaya18,283191
Mizoram6,96417
Nagaland15,004118
Delhi1,253,90218,063
Puducherry65,117883
Punjab407,5099,825
Rajasthan685,0365,021
Sikkim8,919155
Tamil Nadu1,272,60214,779
Telangana475,7482,579
Tripura36,534403
Uttar Pradesh1,399,29414,151
Uttarakhand211,8343,142
West Bengal916,63511,847
Odisha489,6412,104
Andhra Pradesh1,206,2328,374
Jammu and Kashmir196,5852,510
Ladakh14,811151

No. of people discharged: 1,69,51,731         

Total Vaccination: 16,25,13,339

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

