Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 7

India set another grim record on Thursday with 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 cases and record 3,980 deaths. The overall death toll crossed 2.3 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for supplying Delhi with 730 metric tonnes of oxygen and requested hospitals to increase the Covid-19 beds. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government launched 'Mission Oxygen' to scale up the medical oxygen production from 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT over the next few weeks.

The top scientific advisor to the Centre said a third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable”, and the Supreme Court has said the Centre must be prepared to deal with it.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,10,77,410 as of May 6, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 2,30,168 as of May 6, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,223 71 Arunachal Pradesh 19,412 59 Assam 272,751 1,485 Bihar 538,677 2,987 Chandigarh 46,793 532 Chhattisgarh 802,643 9,738 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 8,325 4 Goa 104,398 1,443 Gujarat 633,427 7,912 Haryana 558,975 4,960 Himachal Pradesh 114,787 1,692 Jharkhand 263,115 3,346 Karnataka 1,741,046 16,884 Kerala 1,743,932 5,565 Lakshadweep 3,376 7 Madhya Pradesh 624,985 6,074 Maharashtra 4,880,542 72,662 Manipur 33,353 434 Meghalaya 18,283 191 Mizoram 6,964 17 Nagaland 15,004 118 Delhi 1,253,902 18,063 Puducherry 65,117 883 Punjab 407,509 9,825 Rajasthan 685,036 5,021 Sikkim 8,919 155 Tamil Nadu 1,272,602 14,779 Telangana 475,748 2,579 Tripura 36,534 403 Uttar Pradesh 1,399,294 14,151 Uttarakhand 211,834 3,142 West Bengal 916,635 11,847 Odisha 489,641 2,104 Andhra Pradesh 1,206,232 8,374 Jammu and Kashmir 196,585 2,510 Ladakh 14,811 151

No. of people discharged: 1,69,51,731

Total Vaccination: 16,25,13,339

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.