Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,375,674 as of August 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

61,566

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,998 37 Arunachal Pradesh 3,555 5 Assam 96,771 274 Bihar 126,990 653 Chandigarh 3,376 41 Chhattisgarh 24,550 229 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,228 2 Goa 15,483 171 Gujarat 91321 2,964 Haryana 59298 646 Himachal Pradesh 5,410 32 Jharkhand 33,046 362 Karnataka 3,09,792 5,232 Kerala 66760 267 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 56,864 1,282 Maharashtra 733568 23444 Manipur 5,725 25 Meghalaya 2,050 8 Mizoram 967 0 Nagaland 3,784 9 Delhi 167604 4369 Puducherry 12,434 190 Punjab 47836 1,256 Rajasthan 76,015 1005 Sikkim 1,486 3 Tamil Nadu 403242 6,948 Telangana 114,483 788 Tripura 9,908 85 Uttar Pradesh 208419 3217 Uttarakhand 17277 228 West Bengal 150772 3,017 Odisha 90,986 448 Andhra Pradesh 393,090 3,633 Jammu and Kashmir 35135 671 Ladakh 2,451 25

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.