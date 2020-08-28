Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,375,674​​​​​​​; death toll stands at 61,566 as of August 28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 07:22 ist
A woman closes the gate of a shop during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Thursday. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

3,375,674 as of August 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

61,566

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,99837
Arunachal Pradesh3,5555
Assam96,771274
Bihar126,990653
Chandigarh3,37641
Chhattisgarh24,550229
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,2282
Goa15,483171
Gujarat913212,964
Haryana59298646
Himachal Pradesh5,41032
Jharkhand33,046362
Karnataka3,09,7925,232
Kerala66760267
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh56,8641,282
Maharashtra73356823444
Manipur5,72525
Meghalaya2,0508
Mizoram9670
Nagaland3,7849
Delhi1676044369
Puducherry12,434190
Punjab478361,256
Rajasthan76,0151005
Sikkim1,4863
Tamil Nadu4032426,948
Telangana114,483788
Tripura9,90885
Uttar Pradesh2084193217
Uttarakhand17277228
West Bengal1507723,017
Odisha90,986448
Andhra Pradesh

393,090

3,633
Jammu and Kashmir35135671
Ladakh2,45125

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Goa
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Kerala
Manipur
Mizoram
Nagaland
Odisha
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Jharkhand
West Bengal
Kolkata
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Hyderabad
Telangana
assam guwahati
Tripura
Chhattisgarh
Meghalaya

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

How nations are going back to school -- or not

How nations are going back to school -- or not

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 