Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 90,96,377; death toll stands at 1,33,232 as of November 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 10:05 ist
A health worker, wearing protective gear, speaks to a fruit vendor during a campaign to detect coronavirus spread outside Dadar market, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 90,96,377 as of November 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,33,232




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands463161
Arunachal Pradesh1603749
Assam211427973
Bihar2302471216
Chandigarh16591258
Chhattisgarh2216882713
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33172
Goa46748675
Gujarat1959173846
Haryana2150212163
Himachal Pradesh33700518
Jharkhand107332945
Karnataka87134211641
Kerala5574422022
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1912463149
Maharashtra177445546573
Manipur23018233
Meghalaya11269108
Mizoram36475
Nagaland1067462
Delhi5231178270
Puducherry36648609
Punjab1456674595
Rajasthan2406762146
Sikkim469198
Tamil Nadu76834011586
Telangana2635261430
Tripura32415366
Uttar Pradesh5242237524
Uttarakhand707901146
West Bengal4522707976
Odisha3133231625
Andhra Pradesh8610926927
Jammu and Kashmir1059841624
Ladakh786698

No. of people discharged: 85,21,617     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Delhi
West Bengal
Kolkata
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Goa
Odisha
Kerala
Puducherry
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Haryana
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Chandigarh
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Mizoram
Agartala
Tripura
Assam
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Kasaragod
Sikkim
Jharkhand
Arunachal Pradesh
Guwahati
Uttarakhand
Punjab

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Hyperloop: How fast and how soon?

DH Deciphers | Hyperloop: How fast and how soon?

Tripping in Tbilisi

Tripping in Tbilisi

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Republicans face a choice: Duty, or party?

Republicans face a choice: Duty, or party?

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

High inflation in times of Covid-19 will hit us hard

High inflation in times of Covid-19 will hit us hard

 