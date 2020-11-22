Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 90,96,377 as of November 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,33,232







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4631 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16037 49 Assam 211427 973 Bihar 230247 1216 Chandigarh 16591 258 Chhattisgarh 221688 2713 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3317 2 Goa 46748 675 Gujarat 195917 3846 Haryana 215021 2163 Himachal Pradesh 33700 518 Jharkhand 107332 945 Karnataka 871342 11641 Kerala 557442 2022 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 191246 3149 Maharashtra 1774455 46573 Manipur 23018 233 Meghalaya 11269 108 Mizoram 3647 5 Nagaland 10674 62 Delhi 523117 8270 Puducherry 36648 609 Punjab 145667 4595 Rajasthan 240676 2146 Sikkim 4691 98 Tamil Nadu 768340 11586 Telangana 263526 1430 Tripura 32415 366 Uttar Pradesh 524223 7524 Uttarakhand 70790 1146 West Bengal 452270 7976 Odisha 313323 1625 Andhra Pradesh 861092 6927 Jammu and Kashmir 105984 1624 Ladakh 7866 98

No. of people discharged: 85,21,617

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.