Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 91 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 91,25,990 as of November 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,33,548







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4631 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16037 49 Assam 211513 974 Bihar 230632 1221 Chandigarh 16671 260 Chhattisgarh 221688 2713 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3317 2 Goa 46826 677 Gujarat 197412 3859 Haryana 217300 2188 Himachal Pradesh 33951 524 Jharkhand 107332 945 Karnataka 8,73,046 11654 Kerala 557442 2022 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 193044 3162 Maharashtra 1780208 46623 Manipur 23400 236 Meghalaya 11339 110 Mizoram 3647 5 Nagaland 10777 62 Delhi 523117 8270 Puducherry 36693 609 Punjab 146346 4614 Rajasthan 243936 2163 Sikkim 4691 98 Tamil Nadu 769995 11605 Telangana 263526 1430 Tripura 32415 366 Uttar Pradesh 526780 7559 Uttarakhand 71256 1155 West Bengal 456361 8025 Odisha 313961 1640 Andhra Pradesh 862213 6938 Jammu and Kashmir 106548 1629 Ladakh 7939 100

No. of people discharged: 85,21,617

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.