Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 91 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 91,71,234 as of November 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,33,985







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4641 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16061 49 Assam 211513 974 Bihar 230632 1221 Chandigarh 16671 260 Chhattisgarh 223436 2732 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3321 2 Goa 46826 677 Gujarat 197412 3859 Haryana 217300 2188 Himachal Pradesh 34327 537 Jharkhand 107469 951 Karnataka 873046 11654 Kerala 562695 2049 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 193044 3162 Maharashtra 1780208 46623 Manipur 23400 236 Meghalaya 11339 110 Mizoram 3660 5 Nagaland 10777 62 Delhi 529863 8391 Puducherry 36693 609 Punjab 146346 4614 Rajasthan 243936 2163 Sikkim 4722 99 Tamil Nadu 769995 11605 Telangana 264128 1433 Tripura 32434 369 Uttar Pradesh 526780 7559 Uttarakhand 71256 1155 West Bengal 456361 8025 Odisha 3,15,271 1671 Andhra Pradesh 862213 6938 Jammu and Kashmir 106548 1629 Ladakh 7939 100

No. of people discharged: 85,62,641

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.