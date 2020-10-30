Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 30

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 80 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 80,85,185 as of October 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,21,026







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4289 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14,580 36 Assam 205635 923 Bihar 214946 1,076 Chandigarh 14292 225 Chhattisgarh 181583 1,936 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,237 3 Goa 43201 597 Gujarat 171040 3,708 Haryana 163817 1,766 Himachal Pradesh 21,187 300 Jharkhand 100,569 880 Karnataka 816809 11,091 Kerala 418484 1,429 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 169999 2,929 Maharashtra 1666668 43,710 Manipur 18051 160 Meghalaya 9303 87 Mizoram 2,656 1 Nagaland 8894 38 Delhi 375753 6,423 Puducherry 34761 592 Punjab 132727 4,168 Rajasthan 193419 1,888 Sikkim 3,875 67 Tamil Nadu 719403 11,053 Telangana 235656 1,324 Tripura 30566 345 Uttar Pradesh 477895 6,983 Uttarakhand 61,566 1,009 West Bengal 365692 6,725 Odisha 287099 1,297 Andhra Pradesh 817679 6,659 Jammu and Kashmir 93764 1,466 Ladakh 6085 74

No. of people discharged: 73,15,989

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.