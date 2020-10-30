Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 80,85,185; death toll stands at 1,21,026 as of October 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 30 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 07:31 ist
A health worker wearing protective gear prepares to conduct swab tests on people at a mobile Covid-19 coronavirus testing clinic at a bus stand in Bangalore. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 80 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 80,85,185 as of October 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,21,026




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands428958
Arunachal Pradesh14,58036
Assam205635923
Bihar2149461,076
Chandigarh14292225
Chhattisgarh1815831,936
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2373
Goa43201597
Gujarat1710403,708
Haryana1638171,766
Himachal Pradesh21,187300
Jharkhand100,569880
Karnataka81680911,091
Kerala4184841,429
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1699992,929
Maharashtra166666843,710
Manipur18051160
Meghalaya930387
Mizoram2,6561
Nagaland889438
Delhi3757536,423
Puducherry34761592
Punjab1327274,168
Rajasthan1934191,888
Sikkim3,87567
Tamil Nadu71940311,053
Telangana2356561,324
Tripura30566345
Uttar Pradesh4778956,983
Uttarakhand61,5661,009
West Bengal3656926,725
Odisha2870991,297
Andhra Pradesh8176796,659
Jammu and Kashmir937641,466
Ladakh608574

 

 

No. of people discharged: 73,15,989     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

