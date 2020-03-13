Coronavirus: India shuts its door for almost all foreigners due to COVID-19

India has shut its door for almost all foreign citizens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, even as it steps up its endeavour to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and brought back home more of its nationals from Iran – the second-worst affected country after “ground-zero” China.

India also reached out to its nationals stranded in Italy. A medical team put together by Union Government landed in Rome on Friday to collect swab samples of the citizens of India. The Embassy of India in Rome and the Consulate General of India in Milan will facilitate early return of the Indian citizens, who would be tested negative for COVID-19.

The Government decided to suspend till April 15 all existing visas issued to the foreign nationals for visit to India, except the ones issued to the diplomats, officials and representatives of the United Nations and other international organizations as well as to people seeking to come for employment or for participating in any project.

The decision of the government came into effect from 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The visas of all foreign nationals, who have already arrived in the country, however, will remain valid and they may contact the nearest Foreigner Regional Registration Office or Foreigner Registration Office online through the e-FRRO module for extension or conversion of their visas or for any other consular services, the Bureau of Immigration of the Government of India clarified.

The visa-free travel facility granted to people having “Overseas Citizen of India” or OCI cards was also suspended till April 15. The OCI cards of people, who are present in India, would remain valid.

All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, would be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, the Bureau of Immigration of the Union Government notified.