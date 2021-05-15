State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 15

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 15

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,43,144 on Friday. This takes the country's total caseload to 24,036,067 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

24,036,067 as of May 15, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

262,317 as of May 15, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,51083
Arunachal Pradesh21,11072
Assam315,5541,984
Bihar630,1853,593
Chandigarh53,393609
Chhattisgarh892,33111,289
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,2574
Goa130,1301,937
Gujarat714,6118,840
Haryana665,0286,238
Himachal Pradesh150,673150,673
Jharkhand3062484,290
Karnataka2,088,48820,712
Kerala2,050,8896,150
Lakshadweep4,39513
Madhya Pradesh708,6216,753
Maharashtra5,269,29278,857
Manipur37,596536
Meghalaya21,576268
Mizoram8,37723
Nagaland17,256177
Delhi1,372,47520,618
Puducherry78,9731,069
Punjab475,94911,297
Rajasthan821,5256,317
Sikkim10,623192
Tamil Nadu1,499,48516,768
Telangana516,4042,867
Tripura39,606426
Uttar Pradesh1,580,98016,646
Uttarakhand271,8104,245
West Bengal1,073,95612,857
Odisha576,2972,251
Andhra Pradesh1,366,7859,077
Jammu and Kashmir233,7632,967
Ladakh15,916161

 

No. of people discharged: 2,00,79,599

Total Vaccination: 17,92,98,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

