Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 15

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,43,144 on Friday. This takes the country's total caseload to 24,036,067 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
24,036,067 as of May 15, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
262,317 as of May 15, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|Bihar
|Chandigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|Goa
|Gujarat
|Haryana
|Himachal Pradesh
|Jharkhand
|Karnataka
|Kerala
|Lakshadweep
|Madhya Pradesh
|Maharashtra
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Delhi
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|Rajasthan
|Sikkim
|Tamil Nadu
|Telangana
|Tripura
|Uttar Pradesh
|Uttarakhand
|West Bengal
|Odisha
|Andhra Pradesh
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Ladakh
No. of people discharged: 2,00,79,599
Total Vaccination: 17,92,98,584
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
