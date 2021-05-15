Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 15

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India was at 3,43,144 on Friday. This takes the country's total caseload to 24,036,067 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

24,036,067 as of May 15, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

262,317 as of May 15, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,510 83 Arunachal Pradesh 21,110 72 Assam 315,554 1,984 Bihar 630,185 3,593 Chandigarh 53,393 609 Chhattisgarh 892,331 11,289 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,257 4 Goa 130,130 1,937 Gujarat 714,611 8,840 Haryana 665,028 6,238 Himachal Pradesh 150,673 150,673 Jharkhand 306248 4,290 Karnataka 2,088,488 20,712 Kerala 2,050,889 6,150 Lakshadweep 4,395 13 Madhya Pradesh 708,621 6,753 Maharashtra 5,269,292 78,857 Manipur 37,596 536 Meghalaya 21,576 268 Mizoram 8,377 23 Nagaland 17,256 177 Delhi 1,372,475 20,618 Puducherry 78,973 1,069 Punjab 475,949 11,297 Rajasthan 821,525 6,317 Sikkim 10,623 192 Tamil Nadu 1,499,485 16,768 Telangana 516,404 2,867 Tripura 39,606 426 Uttar Pradesh 1,580,980 16,646 Uttarakhand 271,810 4,245 West Bengal 1,073,956 12,857 Odisha 576,297 2,251 Andhra Pradesh 1,366,785 9,077 Jammu and Kashmir 233,763 2,967 Ladakh 15,916 161

No. of people discharged: 2,00,79,599

Total Vaccination: 17,92,98,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.